Chumash Charity Golf Classic Raises $135K for Three Santa Barbara County Nonprofits

SANTA YNEZ, CA — November 12, 2024 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has announced that its annual Chumash Charity Golf Classic raised $135,000 this year, with proceeds split among People Helping People in the Santa Ynez Valley, Hillside House in Santa Barbara and the Cabrillo High School Aquarium in Lompoc.

The tribe’s annual tournament, which spans three days, was held September 24-26 at the River Course at the Alisal in Solvang.

“It’s our great honor to provide needed funds for these three worthy organizations and their ongoing projects through another successful Chumash Charity Golf Classic,” said Kenneth Kahn, Tribal Chairman for the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians.

People Helping People, which has launched a capital campaign to fund a major construction project at its headquarters in Solvang and expand its services, received $75,000 in proceeds from the charity event. Hillside House and the Cabrillo High School Aquarium, which were selected by Chumash Enterprises employees as beneficiaries, each received $30,000.

People Helping People (PHP), which serves the Santa Ynez Valley, is dedicated to improving the lives of adults and children in the Santa Ynez Valley, Los Alamos, and surrounding communities by addressing emergency and basic needs, furnishing comprehensive integrated family and individual support services, and acting as a catalyst for positive community change. PHP will use these funds to assist with an expansion project.

“The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians inspires us all to build a compassionate community, care for our neighbors and give generously,” said Erica Flores, Chief Executive Officer for People Helping People. “With a heart full of gratitude, People Helping People is honored to receive this leadership gift towards our critical capital project and expansion of our Solvang Service Center in the heart of the Santa Ynez Valley, serving those with the greatest needs. This gift reflects our shared values and deepens our longstanding relationship. Our connected histories with the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians spans across three decades and is strengthened by our collective belief that we can do the most good, for the most people, when we do it together.”

Hillside House offers residential services for people with a variety of intellectual and developmental disabilities. The mission of Hillside House is to provide a home that supports residents’ efforts to maximize their physical, cognitive, social and emotional abilities so they can attain their highest level of independence in an environment where people are treated with dignity and respect. The organization will use these funds to help hire much-needed direct care staff.

“Hillside is thrilled to be chosen by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians as a beneficiary of their Chumash Charity Golf Classic,” said Cheryl Sweeney, J.D., Chief Development Officer for Hillside House. “People living with intellectual and developmental disabilities are often the most overlooked members of our society. Most of Hillside’s 59 residents cannot walk or speak, and all are dependent upon others for their survival. This recognition validates our residents as full members of our community. These much-needed funds will help us hire direct care staff and cover some of the cost of residents’ therapeutic care and treatment. We are so very grateful.”

Cabrillo High School Aquarium promotes cross-curricular, hands-on education and strives to emphasize its message of global marine awareness. A student-run facility, the program prepares students to go out into the world in their chosen careers. Students are also able to receive scholarships to continue their studies in marine science and environmental fields. The school’s aquarium program will use these funds to support Phase 2 of the aquarium’s long-term expansion project, which includes six new displays, the development of an all-new gallery annex and increasing the facility’s exhibit floor space by nearly 50 percent.

“We sincerely appreciate the $30,000 grant from this year’s Chumash Charity Golf Classic, which will support the Cabrillo High School Aquarium’s ongoing expansion project,” said Greg Eisen, Aquarium Director for Cabrillo High School. “This contribution will help us develop a new museum-quality exhibit gallery where our students will educate more than 10,000 elementary students and visitors annually on global marine awareness and stewardship. The students and staff of the Cabrillo High School Aquarium are so grateful for this generous show of support by the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ Chumash Charity Golf Classic.”

Since its inaugural event in 2005, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians’ annual golf tournament has raised more than $2 million for local charities and nonprofits. Past beneficiaries have included Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of Santa Barbara County, Lompoc Family YMCA, Unity Shoppe, the Alzheimer’s Association California Central Coast Chapter, Good Samaritan Shelter, local schools, local museums and more.

The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has donated more than $30 million to hundreds of groups, organizations and schools in the community and across the nation as part of the tribe’s long-standing tradition of giving. For more information and to access applications, please visit www.chumash.gov/foundation or call 805-688-7997.