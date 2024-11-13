Eyeglass Factory Hosts Kids Day, Celebrating Thirty Years: Free Eyeglasses and Eye Exams on December 15!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

The Eyeglass Factory had their first annual Kids Day in 1994. Due to the fires and then mudslides Kids Day was canceled in 2017. To fill the need “Kids Day” then immediately became every day and the Eyeglass Factory now gives free eyeglasses to kids every day at all locations; Santa Barbara, Ventura and Camarillo. Every year since 2017, nearly five hundred kids in need receive a free pair of eyeglasses.

This year on December 15 the Eyeglass Factory is celebrating thirty years of giving free eyewear to kids in need.

On December 15, families are invited to bring their children to the Eyeglass Factory location at Santa Barbara, one South Milpas Street where our team of experienced optometrists will conduct complimentary eye exams, and our Sales team will help to select and then provide a free pair of eyeglasses. Kids will have the opportunity to choose from a wide selection of stylish frames, allowing them to express their individuality while ensuring their vision is sharp. Our onsite lab will then ensure to deliver their new prescription eyeglasses that very same day.

“We believe that every child deserves to see the world clearly,” said Gregg Feldman, President at Eyeglass Factory. “Our Kids Day is a wonderful opportunity to give back to our community and help children achieve their full potential. We encourage parents to take advantage of this event and ensure their kids are equipped with the gift of clear vision.”

Event Details:

Date: December 15, 2023

December 15, 2023 Time: [Start Time] – [End Time]

[Start Time] – [End Time] Location: Eyeglass Factory, 1 South Milpas Street

Eyeglass Factory, 1 South Milpas Street Cost: Free (includes eye exams and eyeglasses)

Children must be 18 and under and be accompanied by a parent or guardian. We

recommend arriving early, as spots may fill up quickly.

In addition to eye exams and free eyeglasses, the Eyeglass Factory will have fun activities

for kids, including games, crafts, and refreshments. Everyone is welcome to join us for a

day of vision care and community spirit!

For more information about Kids Day, please email Gregg at gregg@eyeglassfactory.com

or call us at 805-965-9000.

Help us spread the word about this important event! Together, we can ensure that all

children in our community have the opportunity to see well and thrive.

About Eyeglass Factory:

The Eyeglass Factory is dedicated to providing affordable vision care and stylish eyewear

for all ages. Our mission is to promote eye health and improve the quality of life for our

community members. With a wide selection of frames and personalized service, we are

here to meet your vision needs. We have three locations to serve: Santa Barbara, Ventura,

and Camarillo.