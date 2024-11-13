Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, November 13, 2024 – Now that Old Town Goleta has holiday lights for the first time, it’s a perfect time to announce the return of another great way to help transform Hollister Avenue into a magical place for the holidays and for the upcoming Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade on December 7th at 6:00 p.m.The City is requesting that businesses with storefronts along the parade route (Hollister Avenue from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue) participate in the 2nd Annual Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade Window Decorating Contest!

Last year, more than 20 business participated in the first-ever window decorating contest with Goleta Bakery taking home the top prize and Paperback Alley and GoodLand BBQ receiving Honorable Mentions. This year, we hope to have even more businesses participate. Who will the winner(s) be?

Here’s how it works:

If you are on the parade route (Hollister Avenue from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue), you are encouraged to decorate your storefront window in time for the Goleta Holiday Parade on December 7th at 6:00 p.m.

If you want to help a business with their decorations, contact mmartinez@cityofgoleta.org.

Keep it family-friendly! Be creative, festive, and have fun!

Please remember the City’s Plastic-Free Ordinance when choosing your decorations.

Decorated windows should be viewable from the sidewalk but must not obstruct the sidewalk and/or pedestrian right of way.

A panel of judges (TBD) will view the windows at the event and a winner will be announced on Monday, December 9th.



All participating business will be featured on the City’s social media pages (@CityofGoleta).

Whether you are decorating a window or participating or attending the Parade, thanks for helping to bring joy to Goleta this holiday season.