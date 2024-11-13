Prescribed Burns at VSFB Today & Tomorrow

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

WHAT: Approximately 30 acres will be burned. A mixture of grassland and coastal sage scrub will be burned.



WHEN: November 13-14, depending on conditions.



WHERE: Purisima Point Beach, Vandenberg Space Force Base (VSFB)



WHY: The goal of this burn is to reduce the risk of wildfire. Prescribed, or planned, fires typically burn less intensely than wildfires. Prescribed burns can help prevent the spread of wildfires, and can reduce impacts to watersheds that can result in soil loss and sedimentation.



WHO: This prescribed burn is planned and coordinated by the Vandenberg Space Force Base Fire Department with Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and California Air Resources Board to minimize air quality impacts on surrounding communities.



HEALTH PRECAUTIONS: Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn. If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns due to reduced visibility.



A portable monitor will be set up nearby to monitor air quality conditions.



This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.



To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php