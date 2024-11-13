In no way are any of us the perfect teachers of life when it comes down to understanding the whats and whys of other people’s morals and the values they were taught. Right now it feels as though everything I was taught and learned as a child — like being empathetic, caring, loving, honest, and truthful in all my affairs — was all but a dream.

As I grew up, it came with an understanding that I learned in Sunday school that we are all created equal. I learned it did not matter if someone’s skin color was different, or if someone were handicapped or rich or poor. I learned to treat others as I would like to be treated.

I am so disgusted by half of America who will cheat, lie, and steal from their neighbors just to get ahead and feed their greed, egos, and hatred of others. I was not taught how to be a bully full of judgment upon others or to take advantage of those who are less fortunate. What’s even worse is to see friends and family who have been brought up on these same morals and values throwing out all of their childhood teachings, to say they’re a better person for they have the ball and you can’t play with it.

It is sad to think of all the Americans who have died fighting to keep America’s morals and values for for “We the People” and who have seemed to have died in vain for one rotten person wanting to be a king.

Maybe, just maybe someday, by the Grace of God I will be able to say hello to someone on the sidewalk without getting a scowling look of “why” did you say hello and “what” is it you want? Simple. I just would like a hello back and with a smile if you can pull it off.