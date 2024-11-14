This letter is one of overwhelming gratitude for the people we never meet who continue to make our lives run smoothly and comfortably every day.

To the utility workers who keep the lights on and the water flowing. To the long-haul truck drivers who constantly restock our grocery shelves and deliver gas for our cars. To the mail industry and to those who haul it, sort it, and deliver it!

To the behind-the-scenes skilled medical staff who take our tests and analyze the results, to the cleaning crews who work hard to offer a clean office and hospital room, as well as any store we frequent to always offer a welcoming space. Let’s not forget the restaurant staff who do their slicing and dicing in preparing our favorite dishes. To our road workers who show up in all kinds of weather to make our roads safer and easier to travel.

We invite readers to add to this list with their own appreciation of those they will never meet who also make their life easier. It’s important to stop for a moment and be grateful and thankful.