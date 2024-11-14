Join Hospice of Santa Barbara in Celebrating 41st Annual Light Up a Life Ceremonies, Honoring Loved Ones This Holiday Season

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA, November 14, 2024 – Hospice of Santa Barbara (HSB) is delighted to announce the return of its annual Light Up a Life ceremony, a cherished tradition that brings together the communities of Goleta, Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Carpinteria to remember and honor loved ones who are missed during the holiday season.

The holiday season can stir up a range of emotions, including joy, stress, sadness, and everything in between. For those preparing to navigate the holiday season without cherished loved ones, this time of year can be even more difficult and HSB honors them each year with Light Up a Life.

HSB will host four ceremonies featuring speakers, entertainment, refreshments, and the lighting of a memorial tree. The Montecito and Santa Barbara ceremonies will feature a special performance by Lois Mahalia. Guests will be able to hang one or more stars in memory of a loved one who has died or in honor of someone living. The Trees of Remembrance will remain lit at each site through the end of the year.

Locations include:

Montecito (The Corner Green – Corner of San Ysidro & E. Valley Rd) – Thursday, December 5 at 5:00 pm

Goleta (Camino Real Marketplace, near the theater) – Sunday, December 8 at 5:00 pm

Carpinteria (Seal Fountain) – Saturday, December 14 at 5:00 pm

Santa Barbara (Lobero Theatre) – Sunday, December 15 at 5:30 pm

Stars and refreshments will be available at each event.

Those who would like to participate but are unable to attend the in-person ceremonies can dedicate a star to a loved one on HSB’s Virtual Tree of Remembrance. For a suggested donation of $15, individuals can dedicate a digital star(s) with their loved one’s name, photo, and a special message.

“We invite the community to join us as we take a moment to honor those we hold dear, whether they are with us in body or spirit,” said David Selberg, Hospice of Santa Barbara CEO. “Light Up a Life is a wonderful way to kick off the holiday season and come together to share love and foster a spirit of unity.”

All events are free. To dedicate a paper or virtual star, or for more information, please visit: www.hospiceofsb.org/lual

INTERPRETACIÓN SIMULTÁNEA AL ESPAÑOL DISPONIBLE

Hospice of Santa Barbara provides professional counseling, support groups, and patient care services free of charge to individuals and families who are grieving the death of a loved one or experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness. Hospice of Santa Barbara also provides counseling in our offices and on 17 local elementary, junior high, and high school campuses to children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.