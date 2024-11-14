Local Resident Receives Prestigious Award from Civil Grand Jurors’ Association of California

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Sacramento, CA – Travis Gibbons, Santa Barbara, has been awarded the prestigious Angelo Rolando Service Award by the Civil Grand Jurors’ Association of California (CGJA). This award is made annually for outstanding service to the association and was announced at CGJA’s Annual Conference in Monterey on October 20, 2024.

Gibbons served four terms on the Santa Barbara County Civil Grand Jury which was the beginning of his dedicated service to the grand jury system in California. He has served CGJA as the current treasurer, immediate past president, team leader on the CGJA Training Committee and is a current and past member of several committees. Gibbons’ commitment to CGJA in unwavering and he embodies CGJA’s mission to promote, preserve, and support the California Civil Grand Jury System.

For more information about Civil Grand Jurors’ Association of California, visit https://www.cgja.org

The Civil Grand Jurors’ Association of California is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization 501(c)3 dedicated to promoting, preserving, and supporting the civil watchdog function of California grand juries. Each year, CGJA provides training to civil grand juries to help them more effectively fulfill their state constitutional authority to, among other things, investigate and report on the conduct of local government as an arm of the Superior Court.