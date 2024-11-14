New Temporary Traffic Alignment on U.S. 101 Near Refugio State Beach Begins December 4

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY — A project to replace the northbound and southbound bridges at Refugio Road along US 101 near Refugio State Beach will result in a new traffic alignment beginning on Wednesday, December 4.

This new, temporary traffic alignment will re-direct both directions of traffic onto the northbound bridge to allow for the demolition and replacement of the southbound bridge.

Bicycle detours in both directions will be in place at this time. This two-way, temporary traffic alignment will remain in place until October 2025. Both directions of traffic will then be switched to the southbound bridge to continue construction.

The new concrete bridges would have nearly the same alignment, profile, and lane configuration as the existing bridges, but will be seven feet wider to accommodate standard ten-foot shoulders.

Travelers will encounter intermittent lane closures and flagging on Refugio Road throughout the project.

This project also includes upgrading bridge rails on the northbound US 101 on-ramp, rehabilitating the existing pedestrian pathway beneath the bridges, and updating the lighting system through the project limits.

The contractor for this $56 million project is MCM Construction, Inc. of North Highlands, CA.

Project information and the Environmental Impact Report can be found on the project website: https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near-me/district-5/district-5-current-projects/refugio-road-undercrossing-bridges-replacement-project

Road information and updates can also be found on our Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: Caltrans_D5.

