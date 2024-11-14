Oliver is a ten-month-old black-and-white Belgian Malinois mix dog who weighs approximately 44 lbs and is available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Oliver is a young pup looking for a loving companion. Oliver’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and health/wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, even those too young to adopt, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

