Santa Barbara Rescue Mission Annual Thanksgiving Turkey Drive

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – As the holiday season approaches, the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission (SBRM) is launching its annual Turkey Drive and preparing to host a community Thanksgiving Feast to bring warmth, comfort, and joy to individuals and families in need. The Turkey Drive, which will continue through the end of the year, aims to collect turkeys and other holiday meal essentials to serve those facing homelessness and food insecurity throughout the season.

Each Thanksgiving, SBRM hosts a traditional holiday dinner for its guests and community members in need, creating an opportunity for all to experience a sense of home and connection. This year’s Thanksgiving Feast will occur on Wednesday, November 27, at 2 p.m. in the Rescue Mission’s dining hall. Hundreds of guests will be welcomed with a warm meal and festive decorations.

The Santa Barbara Rescue Mission accepts turkeys, canned food, and monetary donations in preparation for its annual Thanksgiving Feast, ensuring that every guest receives a nutritious, festive meal.

“Thanksgiving at the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission is a cherished tradition that brings together people from all walks of life to share in the spirit of gratitude,” said Rolf Geyling, President of Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. “Our Turkey Drive allows community members to support this important day and ensure we can extend the celebration throughout the holiday season, offering everyone we serve the chance to experience a holiday meal filled with care and compassion.”

Donations may be dropped off at the 535 East Yanonali Street office Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

About Santa Barbara Rescue Mission

This 501(c)(3) organization has served the county and city of Santa Barbara for 59 years, providing emergency services and long-term recovery for the homeless and addicted. With 80 beds for men and 39 for women, it is the only emergency shelter open 365 nights from Santa Maria to Ventura. The Mission provides over 140,000 meals and more than 50,000 safe nights of shelter for individuals with no place to turn in a typical year. The Mission’s 12-month residential recovery program aims to bring individuals from decades of addiction, institutionalization, and homelessness back to sobriety, health, and wholeness. Certification through the California Department of Alcohol and Drug Programs ensures that participants receive the highest standard of treatment in a non-medical facility. The Mission receives no government funding.