TREX Training Burn Scheduled for 1-2 Days through the Weekend

WHAT: Approximately 25 acres will be burned during the training period, lasting up to two days. A mixture of grasses and oak woodland will be burned.

WHEN: November 15-17, lasting up to two days, depending on conditions.

WHERE: In partnership with the UCSB Cooperative Extension, this burn will occur on the UCSB Sedgwick Reserve, northeast of Los Olivos.

WHY: TREX (Prescribed Fire Training Exchanges) burns bring firefighting partners together to expand their experience with prescribed burns and are facilitated independently of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department will participate by providing fire contingency resources to ensure the fire is contained to the property of origin. Research components of this program help to refine knowledge of the impacts of utilizing prescribed fire on the landscape.

WHO: TREX prescribed burns are conducted independent of the Santa Barbara County Fire Department. These events and are planned and implemented by private burn bosses in coordination Santa Barbara County Fire Department, Santa Barbara County APCD, San Luis Obispo County APCD, San Joaquin Valley APCD, Ventura County APCD, and the California Air Resources Board in order to minimize impacts on air quality on surrounding communities. The burn is dependent on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable to smoke dispersion. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled or cancelled.

HEALTH PRECAUTIONS: Due to changing winds and weather conditions, it is difficult to predict which areas of the county, if any, may be most affected by smoke from the burn. If you smell smoke, take precautions and use common sense to reduce any harmful health effects by limiting outdoor activities. When you can smell smoke or when it is visible in your area, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and remain indoors as much as possible. These precautions are especially important to children, older adults, and those with heart and lung conditions. Use caution when driving near prescribed burns due to reduced visibility.

A portable monitor will be set up nearby to monitor air quality conditions.

This burn depends on weather and air quality conditions that are favorable for smoke dispersal. If the conditions are not as desired, the burn will be rescheduled.

To view a statewide prescribed burn map and other features, visit the Prescribed Fire Information Reporting System (PFIRS) website: https://ssl.arb.ca.gov/pfirs/firm/firm.php