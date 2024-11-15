Santa Barbara needs housing for its creative community and workforce. The Funk Zone is considered the last outpost for local artists and craftspeople to live and show their work. To think that we would even consider a 250-room Marriott hotel in the heart of the Funk Zone over much-needed workforce housing, or anything remotely more funky in nature, continues to render the artist’s lifestyle in the area impossible. Santa Barbara needs housing for its creative community and workforce. Not another hotel.

