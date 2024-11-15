NOAA Advances Efforts to Identify Aquaculture Opportunity Areas

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

November 15, 2024

Today, NOAA Fisheries released two draft programmatic environmental impact statements (PEIS) to support the identification of proposed Aquaculture Opportunity Areas (AOAs) in Southern California and the Gulf of Mexico. The public is invited to review and submit comments on the draft statements from November 22, 2024, through February 20, 2025.

In Southern California, NOAA experts outlined up to 10 locations as proposed AOAs, with eight situated in the Santa Barbara Channel and two in Santa Monica Bay, each ranging in size from 500 to 2,000 acres and totaling up to 16,500 acres. The draft impact statement considers multiple scenarios, including the potential impacts of seaweed and shellfish aquaculture only, and the potential impacts of seaweed, shellfish and finfish.

In the Gulf of Mexico, the proposed AOAs include three locations off the coast of Texas and one off the coast of Louisiana, each ranging in size from 500 to 2,000 acres and totaling 6,500 acres. The draft impact statement analyzes five areas for various aquaculture types, including shellfish, finfish and seaweed.

“With climate change posing risks to America’s food security, aquaculture offers a pathway to grow climate resilience,” said NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Janet Coit. “Identifying areas suitable for sustainable aquaculture is a forward-looking step toward strengthening climate-smart food systems.”

The publication of the draft statements marks a major milestone in NOAA’s multi-year initiative to identify areas that may be environmentally, socially and economically viable for supporting multiple commercial aquaculture operations. Taking this step builds upon extensive scientific review, spatial planning and public engagement to ensure responsible ocean stewardship while promoting sustainable domestic aquaculture.

The location of aquaculture farms is critical to their sustainability. In support of identifying viable areas for aquaculture, NOAA invested in 19 new scientific products on topics including biosecurity and disease, genetic risk, engineering, economics, social vulnerability and the well-being of coastal communities.

The draft statements also draw from AOA atlases for Southern California and the Gulf of Mexico that provide the most comprehensive spatial analysis ever conducted for U.S. ocean areas, with more than 200 data layers covering environmental, economic, social and cultural considerations. These atlases — together with thorough scientific review and public input collected during the past four years — offer essential insights that guided the development of the draft PEIS.

NOAA is also working to identify areas in Alaska state waters. Together, these efforts could bolster U.S. food security and coastal communities in the face of a changing climate. While the identification of these areas offers valuable data for aquaculture growers, all proposed operations must still undergo the full state and federal permitting processes before beginning construction.

“Since its inception, the aquaculture opportunity area process has been rooted in science and informed by public input,” said Danielle Blacklock, director of NOAA’s Office of Aquaculture. “NOAA has made significant efforts to engage constituents each step of the way, by soliciting comments and shaping our actions to best serve the American public.”

About the public comment period

Both draft PEIS are open for public comment via the Federal Register from November 22, 2024, through February 20, 2025. Virtual public listening sessions will be held for both Southern California and the Gulf of Mexico, where the public is welcome to provide comments. Comments received will be assessed and considered by NOAA Fisheries to prepare Final Programmatic Environmental Impact Statements for both regions.

More information on the draft PEIS for Southern California and the Gulf of Mexico is available on the NOAA website.