November 20: Virtual Town Hall Sessions for UC Santa Barbara Chancellor Search 

Last week, UC President Michael V. Drake, M.D., announced the formation of a search advisory committee to support the national search for UC Santa Barbara’s next chancellor.

As part of the search process, the input of our faculty, staff, students, and alumni is welcome and encouraged. To that end, we would like to remind you that the Chancellor Search Advisory Committee will be hosting virtual town hall sessions on Wednesday, November 20, to further explore the priorities of the campus community when it comes to selecting the next chancellor of UC Santa Barbara. Please see times listed below for the respective constituent groups. More details and registration links are available here. Managers are also encouraged to post this town hall flyer, which includes date, times, and registration information.

Faculty Town Hall

2:00 PM – 3:00 PM



Staff Town Hall

3:15 PM – 4:15 PM



Undergraduate and Graduate Student Town Hall

4:30 PM – 5:30 PM



Alumni Town Hall

5:45 PM – 6:45 PM We appreciate your participation in this important process, and hope you will take advantage of this opportunity to provide input.