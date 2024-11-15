I am a Santa Barbara native who is increasingly concerned with the Elon Musk-owned SpaceX Falcon 9 launches at Vandenberg Space Force Base, which are becoming louder and more frequent. I want to urge local citizens to voice their concerns by contacting:

• The California Coastal Commission in Ventura (805-585-1800) to verify if they have a lawsuit in process against the increase of Musk’s SpaceX launches over the next few years from 26 up to 50 and beyond in the coming years and if donations or volunteers are needed

• Governor Newsom’s office (916-445-2841) to urge him to take action to regulate these excessively loud and more frequent sonic booms as they are negatively impacting local residents and wildlife

• Congressmember Salud Carbajal (805-730-1710) to inform him of your concerns and to urge him toward action to see that these launches are regulated to minimize the current negative impacts on local inhabitants and marine life, and

• Vandenberg Space Force Base (sld30.pa.workflow@us.af.mil) to further voice your concerns regarding these excessive and ever louder launches and their negative impacts on you personally as well as on others you know, wildlife, and the ecosystem as a whole.

Thanks for taking time to take action to effect positive change and defend our rights to live in a peaceful, healthy, safe environment.