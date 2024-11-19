SBART Press Luncheon: Ted Rudolph Honored as Special Olympics Athlete of the Month

After a week off for Veteran’s Day the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table press luncheon returned to Harry’s Café on Monday afternoon.

Karina Urzua of Bishop Diego girls’ volleyball and Kaleb Williams of Dos Pueblos High football received their Athlete of the Week awards for their outstanding performances two weeks ago.

Williams rushed for 288 yards on 25 carries with three touchdowns in a 35-27 victory over Crescenta Valley in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 12 playoffs. Urzua racked up 38 assists, 14 digs and four aces in a five-set loss to Long Beach Poly in the CIF-SS Division 3 Championship game.

In addition, the current Athletes of the Week, Nicole Buist of Santa Barbara High tennis and Cullen Gully of Dos Pueblos High cross country, were also recognized.

Nicole Buist is the No. 1 singles player for the CIF-SS Division 3 Champion Santa Barbara High girls tennis team.

Buist led the Dons to the CIF-SS Division 3 Championship. She went 3-0 in singles play as Santa Barbara defeated Santa Monica 12-6. In the semifinals against Agoura Buist went 2-1 in singles as the Dons captured a 12-6 victory.

Gully finished in first place at the CIF-SS prelims with a time of 15:46.9. The Dos Pueblos boys’ also took first place as a team.

Special Olympic Athlete of the Month

Ted Rudolph has excelled in several sports through Special Olympics over the past 20 years and was honored as Special Olympics Athlete of the Month at Monday’s press luncheon.

At the last tennis practice Rudolph received one of the coaches awards, which is a compilation of most improved, sportsmanship, and leadership.

“We have enjoyed his company in tennis for over a decade.As soon as he steps on court he is fired up and sends that energy throughout the team,” said Special Olympics tennis coach Liz Frech. “He is tough on himself and plays with a purpose.”

According to Frech at practices and tournaments Rudolph assumes the role of coach/athlete. He cheers on his teammates, helps them with technique and calms them down when things aren’t going well.

Westmont Men’s Soccer Wins PacWest Tournament

The Westmont men’s soccer team overcame a 2-0 second half deficit in the PacWest Tournament final to defeat Fresno Christian 3-2 and advance to the NCAA Division 2 National Tournament.

“Something that the team is really focusing on right now is how to balance success while staying hungry,” said Westmont men’s soccer assistant coach Steven Lenhart. “I think that’s a very common theme for athletes, coaches and parents.”

A goal by Connor Lynch in the 89th minute put the Warriors ahead and punched their ticket to the national tournament.

Westmont will now open the national tournament against Cal Poly Pomona in Wichita Falls Texas on Friday Nov. 22 at 1 p.m. PST.