California Community College Transfer Students Urged to Apply to UC and CSU for Fall 2025 by Dec. 2 Application Deadline

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office is encouraging all eligible students currently on a transfer pathway from a community college to a California State University (CSU) or University of California (UC) campus to complete their transfer admission application before the Dec. 2 deadline for fall 2025 enrollment. Eligible students participating in the Associate Degree for Transfer (ADT) and Transfer Admission Guarantee (TAG) programs must adhere to the deadline or risk waiting until spring 2026 to transfer, unnecessarily delaying their path to a bachelor’s degree.

“Community colleges are an incredible option for students on a path to achieving a four-year degree. Our world-class transfer program uniquely positions students to succeed,” said California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office Vice Chancellor of Academic Affairs, John Stanskas. “From the moment students step on to our campuses they have access to support and guidance through our transfer centers and counselors. We urge students to take advantage of these support services as soon as they begin their higher education journey so they can identify a goal, create an education plan, and ensure they stay on track and meet the necessary transfer requirements.”

Through the ADT program, students complete their core requirements at a California community college to get a guaranteed saved spot at a CSU or at a participating Historically Black College or University (HBCU) or independent, nonprofit university in California. Students who complete 60 semester units of required coursework and meet all requirements can receive guaranteed admission with junior status into a similar major at one of these participating four-year universities. For HBCUs, the deadline for students to submit their transfer application is Jan. 31, 2025.

California community colleges also offer students the opportunity to transfer to colleges within the UC system through the TAG program. With a signed TAG agreement students complete a specified number of transferable units with a minimum grade point average as determined by the transfer institution prior to submission of the transfer application.

“The ADT and TAG programs give students a streamlined, efficient and affordable pathway to achieving their educational goals,” said California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office Educational Services and Support Division Specialist Helen Han. “Students on a path to transfer to a university have put in the time and effort. Now it’s time to set your dreams in motion by completing your transfer application by Dec. 2.”

Prospective students interested in learning more about getting started at a California community college and participating in a transfer pathway to a four-year university should visit ICanGoToCollege.com. Students can also use the website’s user-friendly Transfer Tool that provides interactive options to help design a transfer pathway tailored to meet their academic goals and preferences. The site is available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean and Vietnamese.

