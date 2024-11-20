Community Meeting to Discuss Design of New Housing Units for Northern Branch Jail 

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County invites interested community members to attend a virtual meeting on December 4, 2024, at 2:30 p.m. to learn about the design and development of new housing units associated with the County’s jail project. The meeting will provide an overview of the project timeline, its current status, and an opportunity for the public to give design-related feedback on the new housing units.

Key project goals being discussed will be the renovation and downsizing of the Main Jail to serve solely as a booking and short-term holding facility, while expanding the Northern Branch Jail (NBJ) to integrate other Main Jail functions and increase housing capacity. This will improve operations and create a better environment for both staff and inmates.

Attendees can register for the virtual meeting taking place December 4th at 2:30 p.m. at the following link: https://countyofsb.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Rn9fi_KnR1Wo-bC1wk-Hlg.

Background information

Main Jail (South Jail):

The Inmate Reception Center (IRC) at the Main Jail, located at 4436 Calle Real in Santa Barbara, will be repurposed as a booking and pre-arraignment facility.

Northern Branch Jail:

The Northern Branch Jail, a 133,000 square-foot facility located at 2301 Black Road in Santa Maria, opened in 2022 with 376 beds The County is designing new housing units to increase capacity to compensate for the reduction of beds at the Main Jail. This facility houses male and female inmates in medium- and high-security areas.

The Northern Branch Jail is designed as a predominantly direct supervision facility where Custody Deputies work within the housing units 24/7, enhancing supervision and safety. This model has proven to increase safety for inmates, staff, and visitors while allowing more meaningful interactions between inmates and staff, supporting rehabilitation efforts.

The Northern Branch Jail was designed and built to allow inmates with increased access to medical care, mental health care, educational opportunities and vocational opportunities to better prepare inmates for their successful return to their community.