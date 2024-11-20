Secure Your Spot for the 2025 LEAD Goleta Community Academy – Apply Today!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

GOLETA, CA, November 18, 2024 –Spots are filling up for the City’s award-winning LEAD Goleta Community Academy offered in English with simultaneous Spanish interpretation. Don’t wait – reserve your space now for this free six-week class which provides a unique up-close look at how local government works. LEAD Goleta recently received the prestigious Cal Cities 2024 Helen Putnam Award for Excellence in the category of Enhancing Public Trust, Ethics, and Community Involvement. Learn more here.

The LEAD Goleta Academy begins on January 16, 2025, and takes place Thursday evenings from 6:00 – 8:30 p.m. for six consecutive weeks, ending February 20, 2025, with a celebratory graduation ceremony.

LEAD stands for Learn, Empower, Advocate and Discuss and is a great opportunity to see first-hand how the City of Goleta is run, in a small, intimate setting of 30 participants. Attendees will:

Meet City Council members, department heads and city staff.

Learn how decisions are made, how funds are allocated and how city departments function.

Gain comprehensive overviews of city departments, programs and services.

Participate in interactive activities.

Visit various city facilities.

Become a well-informed, involved community member.

Gareth Kelly, a 2024 LEAD Goleta graduate said, “I joined the LEAD Goleta Academy to learn more about our city and how it all works. These past weeks have been both eye-opening and rewarding. Even though Goleta is still a young city it’s clear it has an amazing group of staff and leaders who care about the city, its people, and its natural and open spaces – things that also matter to me. Learning about what goes into running a city has been fascinating, and I would recommend the LEAD Goleta Academy to everyone.”

Myah Mashhadialireza, another 2024 LEAD Goleta graduate said, The LEAD program was exceptional! I’ve learned a lot about how Goleta operates behind the scenes, the projects they work on and the people that make it happen.”

See for yourself why this program is so special by watching a video recap of our 2024 LEAD Goleta Community Academy.

Space is limited – apply now. You must be able to attend all six classes to participate. Most classes will be held in City Hall Council Chambers located at 130 Cremona Drive with the exception of two classes that will be at the Goleta Valley Library and Goleta Community Center. Priority is given to Goleta residents, but the program is open to any resident of Santa Barbara County. High school and college students are strongly encouraged to apply.

We are looking forward to another great Community Academy! For more information and to apply, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/LEADGoleta.