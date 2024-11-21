Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA—November 20, 2024—Cottage Health announces the opening of a new primary care clinic, Cottage Primary Care—Goleta. Located at 334 S Patterson Ave, Suite 120, the clinic is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is now accepting new patients. Scheduling an appointment can be conveniently done online at cottagehealth.org/gpc.

Primary care plays a vital role in maintaining overall health and well-being. At Cottage Primary Care—Goleta, physicians specialize in the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of common illnesses and chronic conditions, ensuring patients receive comprehensive care for health issues ranging from minor ailments to more serious conditions.

Cottage Primary Care—Goleta Team of Physicians:

Nastassia Sylvestre, MD

Dr. Nastassia Sylvestre is board-certified in internal medicine. She earned her Doctor of Medicine from the University of Michigan Medical School, where she also completed her internal medicine residency. Dr. Sylvestre has previously served as a Clinical Assistant Professor at the University of Michigan, with clinical interests in preventive health, women’s health and health education. Dr. Sylvestre has a strong commitment to patient care and medical education.

Brett Trzcinski, MD

Dr. Brett Trzcinski is board-certified in internal medicine. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Michigan Medical School and completed his residency at Wayne State University/Detroit Medical Center. He has served as an Assistant Professor of Medicine at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine. Dr. Trzcinski’s clinical interests include preventive health, longevity and men’s health. Dr. Trzcinski is dedicated to advancing patient care and promoting health and wellness.

Jayson Wright, MD

Dr. Jayson Wright is a Goleta local who is returning to his hometown after completing his education to become board-certified in internal medicine and board eligible in geriatrics. He earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of California Irvine School of Medicine and completed his primary care residency at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, followed by a geriatrics fellowship at UCLA Medical Center. Dr. Wright’s clinical interests include preventative health, dementia assessment and management, geriatric assessment, and weight loss management. Dr. Wright is strongly committed to community health and alleviating health care disparities as well as caring for our aging community.Cottage Primary Care – Goleta is now accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment, visit cottagehealth.org/gpc or call (805) 681-6424.

About Cottage Health | CottageHealth.org

The not-for-profit Cottage Health provides advanced medical care to the Central Coast region. In the past year, Cottage Health hospitals in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley provided inpatient care for 20,201 people, treated 87,356 patients through their 24-hour emergency departments and helped deliver 1,772 newborns. Comprised of more than 700 physicians, many with subspecialties typically found only at university medical centers, Cottage Health’s comprehensive range of specialized services includes the Cottage Children’s Medical Center, Level 1 Trauma Center, Neuroscience Institute, Heart & Vascular Center, Center for Orthopedics, and Rehabilitation Hospital. Expanding its reach beyond hospital settings, Cottage Health operates Cottage Urgent Care Centers throughout the tri-counties, 24-hour access to providers via Cottage Virtual Care, an online service for common conditions and primary care practices.