Traffic Expected to Increase Along Central Coast During Holiday Week

CENTRAL COAST – Caltrans is reminding motorists to expect an increase in traffic on the central coast during the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend. With wet and cold weather in the forecast, motorists are encouraged to remember these safety tips:

Reduce your speed in rainy, foggy, icy and windy conditions. Motorists should be aware that spot flooding may occur at any time along the roadway.

Slow down and/or move over when highway workers, law enforcement or tow truck drivers are working on or near the roadway.

Be aware of electronic message boards and other road signs with information on incidents, changing road conditions, lane closures or detours.

Make sure that your vehicle brakes, windshield wiper blades and tires are in good condition. Motorists should also inspect vehicle head and taillights for maximum visibility.

Call 911 to report any incidents or hazardous roadway conditions.

Caltrans will suspend all non-emergency roadwork along the central coast from Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 12 pm until Sunday night, Dec. 1 at 11:59 pm.

However, Caltrans crews and CHP officers are prepared to respond 24/7 to any flooding, traffic incidents or other emergencies that may affect the state highway system.

If you must travel during tough weather, check Caltrans Quickmap at http://QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or call 1-800-427-ROAD for updates on road closures, chain controls & more.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.