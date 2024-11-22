Representing the third most expensive home sale in the Santa Barbara/Montecito/Carpinteria area, The Summit at Loon Point has sold for $65,000,000. Located on Padaro Lane, and set on over 12 acres of bluff-front property across 3 separate parcels, The Summit at Loon Point includes a main residence, guest house, pool & cabana, private beach access, and pristine grounds.

The specific addresses of the three parcels are 2779, 2777, 2773 Padaro Lane in Carpinteria. Featuring exclusive beach access and 24/7 security, privacy and elegance are the hallmarks of this retreat.

Sotheby’s International Realty – Montecito Brokerage stated via a press release, “The Summit at Loon Point represents the ultimate in coastal luxury living, built to the highest standards of quality and design.”

Listing price for the property was $75,000,000; listed by Riskin Partners of Village Properties. The Dusty Baker Group of Sotheby’s International Realty, Montecito represented the buyers.

