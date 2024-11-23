I read with interest, unrest, and a bit of sadness about the “affordable housing” to be included in developers’ proposed plans. There is no such thing there except for the rich. There is no such thing as affordable housing in my beloved Santa Barbara, and there hasn’t been for numerous decades.

When we lived on Verde Vista, Islay, and De la Vina Street my parents left the key in the ignition of our car and our residence doors unlocked. How times have changed since then.

Many of us who grew up in Santa Barbara can no longer afford to live there. Most of my childhood friends who remain have inherited their homes.

Again, there is no such thing as affordable housing. Please stop fooling yourselves and others by referring to it. Please.