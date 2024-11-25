Community Invited to City of Santa Barbara Sustainability & Resilience Department’s Annual Sustainable Holidays Open House

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 25, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara’s Sustainability & Resilience Department is delighted to invite the community to our Sustainable Holidays Open House, a festive and family-friendly event designed to spread holiday cheer, promote sustainability, and strengthen community connections. This event provides an opportunity for Sustainability & Resilience staff to engage with the community, share the City’s environmental initiatives, explain how residents can help protect our environment, and provide simple tips for a sustainable holiday season.

Sustainable Holidays Open House

Thursday, December 5, 2024

4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Sustainability & Resilience Department (801 Garden Street, Suite 200)

Event Info | Add Event to Your Calendar

This is a free event for all to enjoy and will feature a variety of activities and offerings, including:

Hot cider, cocoa, and holiday treats.

Santa Barbara High School Madrigals caroling from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

DIY holiday craft stations, allowing you to create eco-friendly gifts, holiday ornaments, wrapping paper, and more.

Meet Sustainability & Resilience Department staff and learn more about our projects and programs.

Take a photo with Santa!

“We’re excited to welcome the community back for our second Sustainable Holidays Open House,” said Alelia Parenteau, Director of the Sustainability & Resilience Department. “Last year’s event was a big hit, bringing together community members to celebrate the season with sustainable practices.”

For more information, visit Sustainable Holidays Open House – SantaBarbaraCA.gov/SustainableHolidays.