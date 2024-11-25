Stay Safe This Thanksgiving: Turkey Fryer and Kitchen Safety Tips from Santa Barbara County Fire Department

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Thanksgiving is a time for family, food, and gratitude, but it’s also one of the busiest days for firefighters. Cooking-related fires and injuries, including those caused by turkey fryers, are common during the holiday season. The Santa Barbara County Fire Department (SBCFD) reminds residents to prioritize safety in the kitchen and around turkey fryers to ensure a safe and happy Thanksgiving.

Turkey fryers can be extremely dangerous if not handled properly. The risk of burns, fires, and explosions increases when these devices are used incorrectly. If you must use a turkey fryer, SBCFD urges you to take these important safety precautions:

Always use turkey fryers outdoors

and at a safe distance from buildings, wooden decks, garages, and other flammable materials. Hot oil can splash and cause serious injuries. Protect yourself by wearing long sleeves, pants, closed-toe shoes, oven mitts, and, if possible, safety goggles.

Make sure your turkey is completely thawed before frying. Frozen or partially frozen turkeys can cause dangerous oil spillovers or explosions.

Do not overfill the fryer with oil—follow the manufacturer’s guidelines.

Never leave the fryer unattended. Most turkey fryers don’t have built-in thermostat controls, so the oil can overheat and catch fire.

Keep children and pets away from the fryer, even when it’s not in use. The oil inside can stay dangerously hot for hours.

Keep children and pets away from the fryer, even when it's not in use. The oil inside can stay dangerously hot for hours.

Always have a Class B fire extinguisher nearby. Never use water on a grease fire—it can make the fire worse. If the fire is too large to manage, call 911 immediately. If you're looking for safer ways to cook your turkey this year, try air fryers or oven roasting. Both options reduce the risks associated with turkey fryers while still delivering a delicious meal.

Additional Kitchen Safety Tips

While turkey fryers pose specific risks, kitchen fires can happen even during routine cooking. Here are some simple ways to keep your kitchen safe this Thanksgiving: