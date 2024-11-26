Gathering storm clouds are on the horizon.

A hard rain is about to fall.

It will not bring salvation,

Nor a purging of our sins;

For they stand in stark contrast to our Better Nature,

Waiting to be reborn out of alienation and desperation

That is holding back Humanity’s recognition

Of a Spiritual Awakening and

An end to Its Will to make war upon Itself.

Self-serving bottom feeders, who pass themselves off as leaders

Will be swept away by the deconstruction of unaccountable

Authoritarian hierarchies.

Breathe deep the gathering gloom and

Look within for That which matters most.

Illuminate the Darkness for all to see.

“Dance to the rhythm of circumstance.”

For many the Sky will appear to fall,

While others will sigh! at the Wonder of It All.