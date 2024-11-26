Regarding the Garden Street hotel proposal from ancient history, doesn’t anyone remember why they started calling it “the funk zone” to begin with? It wasn’t the relatively recent art. It had more to do with large storms and elevating entrances to buildings.

Trying not to be overly pessimistic here, I look forward to learning how they keep a 238-space underground parking garage dry. Maybe we can copy their successful tactics and apply them to the Castillo underpass, just seven blocks away.