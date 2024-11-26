National Nonprofit Shoes That Fit Partners with Liisa and Andrew Primack and Friends to Deliver New Athletic Shoes to Every Student at Monroe Elementary in Santa Barbara, CA

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Nonprofit Shoes That Fit is proud to announce its partnership with Santa Barbara Steps Up for Monroe, a fundraiser created by longtime supporters and Santa Barbara residents Liisa and Andrew Primack. Santa Barbara Mayor Randy Rowse and Supervisor Laura Capps will be in attendance and assist with passing out shoes to the students along with Liisa and her team of volunteers. Media is invited to cover the event. Kindly RSVP to Lisa Kaufman to arrange interviews with representatives from Shoes That Fit, Liisa Primack, Mayor Rowse, and Supervisor Laura Capps.

“One in seven children in the United States live in a low-income family, and shoes are one of the most expensive items for families to provide. When families have to choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child’s confidence, attendance and performance at school, and we are so grateful to Liisa and Andrew Primack for taking the time to make such a positive impact on these kids.” Amy Fass – Executive Director, Shoes That Fit

“We are proud to support the next generation in Santa Barbara by donating shoes to children in need. Every child deserves the confidence and comfort that comes from having the right footwear. This donation is not just about giving shoes; it’s about empowering young minds and ensuring they have the resources to thrive. We believe that small acts of kindness can make a big difference, and we’re honored to contribute to their bright futures.” – Liisa Primack, SB Steps Up for Monroe.

“Every child deserves to step into their classroom with confidence and dignity. Thank you to Shoes That Fit for providing a simple yet powerful way to support kids’ growth and success in our community” – Supervisor Laura Capps

ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:

A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to approximately 150,000 children in more than 1,500 schools across all 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don’t have shoes that fit by visiting our website: http://www.shoesthatfit.org.