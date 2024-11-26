Reminder to Be a Part of Goleta’s Holiday Parade Window Decorating Contest

The Old Town Goleta Holiday Parade will be here before we know it on Saturday, December 7th at 6:00 p.m. The parade route is turning into a magical place with the addition of the new holiday lights, but we want to make it even better with our 2nd Annual Holiday Parade Window Decorating Contest! Businesses with storefronts along the parade route are needed to participate and help make the parade route (Hollister Avenue from Orange Avenue to Kinman Avenue) merry and bright. Community members interested in helping out can email the City at mmartinez@cityofgoleta.org and we will connect you with a business.

Last year, more than 20 business participated in the first-ever window decorating contest. Goleta Bakery won first place with Paperback Alley and GoodLand BBQ receiving Honorable Mentions. This year, we hope to have even more businesses participate and can’t wait to see what everyone comes up with.

What you need to know:

Decorate your storefront window in time for the Goleta Holiday Parade on December 7th at 6:00 p.m.

Businesses, let us know if you plan to participate – email mmartinez@cityofgoleta.org so we can come by and take photos to feature on the City of Goleta’s social media channels (@cityofgoleta).

Community members, if you want to help a business with their decorations, contact mmartinez@cityofgoleta.org.

Keep it family-friendly! Be creative, festive, and have fun!

Please remember the City’s Plastic-Free Ordinance when choosing your decorations.

Decorated windows should be viewable from the sidewalk but must not obstruct the sidewalk and/or pedestrian right of way.

A panel of judges (TBD) will view the windows at the event and a winner will be announced on Monday, December 9th.

Thanks for helping to make Goleta merry and bright this holiday season.