SANTA BARBARA, CA – November 26, 2024

Transient Occupancy Tax Results for the City of Santa Barbara – Month Ended October 31, 2024

The City of Santa Barbara collected $3.1 Million in Transient Occupancy Taxes (TOT) for October 2024, the fourth month in the City’s fiscal year.

Year to date, the City has collected $14.9 Million in overall TOT, of which approximately $13.1 Million came from hotels and $1.8 Million from short-term rentals. Year to date, total TOT revenues are coming in 1.0% above budget.

The Transient Occupancy Tax (TOT) is a Tax on “Transient” guests staying in any hotel, inn, motel, or other commercial lodging establishment for a period of less than 30 days.

The City’s adopted TOT budget for all funds is $34.5 Million, of which $28.7 Million is budgeted in the General Fund.

View the Transient Occupancy Tax Table. The City’s TOT tax rate is 12.0%, of which 10.0% goes to the City’s General Fund and the remaining 2.0% goes to the Creeks/Clean Water Fund.

For additional current and historical financial data, visit the City’s Budget & Reporting webpage.


City of Santa Barbara

TRANSIENT OCCUPANCY TAXES
MonthFY 2025Change to
Budget		FY 2025
Budget
Jul $4,064,965-1.8% $4,140,000
Aug $4,097,0080.7%$4,070,000
Sep $3,610,167 6.2%$3,400,000
Oct $3,090,293-0.3%$3,100,000
Nov$2,390,000
Dec $1,930,000
Jan $1,800,000
Feb $2,100,000
Mar $2,480,000
Apr $2,830,000
May $2,900,000
Jun $3,390,000
FY Total $14,862,432 1.0%$34,530,000
The table above includes the 10.0% charge (credited to the General Fund)
and the 2.0% charge (as adopted after passage of Measure B,
credited to Creeks/Clean Water Fund).
Tue Nov 26, 2024 | 22:34pm
