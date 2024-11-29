On Thursday, November 28, America celebrated Thanksgiving Day. It was a day to give thanks and be grateful we live in a free, independent Republic.

Going forward, I am grateful that America elected Donald Trump for our next president in 2025. As a result, better days are ahead for America. Our borders will be safer, the rights and needs of Americans will come first, and the standing of America on the world stage will be stronger. On the home front, government waste will be targeted and hopefully eliminated. And finally, with the election of Donald Trump, hopefully we can look forward to a new normal. That would include a more peaceful world, renewed sense of patriotism, and hope for a better year.

God Bless America.