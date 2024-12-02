Festive foods, drinks, and a myriad of holiday events come now. For example, 38th Annual Holiday Parade of Lights on December 8 at 5:30 p.m.

“Cheers” to holidays means planning ahead if drinking. A responsible driver can get folded like a pretzel after hit by a drunken one.

A drunken driver hit me in 1992 when I was 16. Years of medical care and therapy in San Jose, San Ramon, Stockton, and Tracy followed. I have problems hearing, talking, and walking. After 30-plus years, I have adapted to this depressing change.

Taking Highway 101 to go to and from a holiday party? Do not let your night of drinking turn into a nightmare: Don’t drive drunk. Before celebrating, make sure you have a sober driver to take you home. If tapped to be the designated driver, do not drink alcohol. Take that role seriously.

Happy Holidays.