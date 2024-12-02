The Santa Barbara County Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division Reaches Innovator Status with the Green Business Program
(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The Resource Recovery and Waste Management Division (RRWM) of Santa Barbara County Public Works recently achieved “Innovator” status through the Green Business Program (GBP) of Santa Barbara County. This recognition is reserved for businesses and organizations that meet or exceed the highest level of certification within the GBP. These businesses must uphold the following standards by completing various tasks:
- Implement practices that support the community and promote social equity
- Significantly lower the business’s and/or community’s environmental footprint
- Promote the Green Business Program to encourage other businesses to lower their carbon and waste footprint
RRWM has implemented most of these standards for many years but was very excited to apply for and receive the official certification.
Specifically, RRWM met the standards listed above by:
- Supporting renewable energy infrastructure by selecting the 100% renewable energy option from the energy provider
- Having a mission statement that supports the community and promotes social equity
- Providing healthcare for all full-time employees
- Offering employees a retirement plan
- Implementing a robust incentive program for employees who use alternative transportation
- Creating a five-year Sustainability Action Plan that outlines long-term sustainability goals, resources needed, and individuals responsible and incorporating goals to achieve net zero energy, zero waste certification, and net zero water usage
- Recruiting other businesses and County offices to enroll in the Green Business Program and being a business-to-business mentor working regularly to help them reach certification
- Making a request to at least three businesses or offices asking them to become a certified Green Business
- Offering electronic waste and hazardous waste disposal options for office supplies
- Providing low-waste options like reusable coffee pods
- Implementing various other standards and practices
RRWM will continually uphold these values when implementing its waste reduction programs and will continue supporting other local businesses with similar aspirations. You can learn more about the RRWM’s efforts at www.LessIsMore.org.
The California Green Business Network (CGBN) works with businesses to support sustainable initiatives and practices. The CGBN collaborates with cities and counties across the state to form local programs. The Santa Barbara program is led by Kori Nielsen and is supported by several municipal organizations across the county, including RRWM. Local businesses can apply to become certified at www.greenbusinessca.org/get-certified. RRWM is always available to help local businesses learn about waste service options and how to reduce waste in their daily operations.