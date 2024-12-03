The Angry Poodle piece in the November 27 Independent took a cheap shot at Robert Kennedy Jr. concerning his dumping a dead bear in New York City.

Like the rest of the liberal media, you chose to leave out key facts to make Kennedy look like some kind of nut case.

I was taught that good newspaper reporting covered: who, what, where, when, and why. You got about one and one-half of those right. Let me set the record straight:

Who: Robert Kennedy Jr. and some friends

What: He found a dead cub bear by the roadside, drove it to New York City with some friends, and placed it on a bike path in Central Park along with an old beat-up bike.

Where: New York, Central Park

When: October 2014

Why: Kennedy has a sense of humor. It was a sight gag, to make it look like a cyclist hit the bear!

A simple internet search would have flushed out the rest of the story for you. But I guess the Poodle opinion standards are less that regular reporting. (https://www.npr.org/2024/08/05/nx-s1-5063939/rfk-jr-central-park-bear-bicycle)

And the fluoride content of your opinion is about as factual as the bear story, but I’ll let my wife weigh in on that. In 1999 she was among the residents who packed City Hall and made public comment. Our City Council chose to reject fluoridation of our water supply.

I really like the Poodle, but instead of a home run you hit a foul ball on this one twice.