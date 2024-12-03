Announcement

City of Lompoc Children’s Christmas Parade Will Result in Closure of Highway 1 and Highway 246 on Friday, December 6

Tue Dec 03, 2024 | 12:47pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The City of Lompoc Children’s Christmas Parade will result in the closure of Highway 1 between North Avenue and F Street, and the closure of Highway 246 between J Street and Highway 1, on Friday, December 6 from 2 pm to 9 pm.

Detour and road closure signs will be in place to direct travelers.

