Gabe Grandcolas, an accomplished real estate professional with Knight Real Estate Group of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table (SBART), a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and celebrating local youth athletics.

Grandcolas’ reputation as a dedicated professional, former athlete, and engaged community leader was instrumental in his selection for this prestigious position. A local standout, Gabe was a pitcher for the Santa Barbara Dons baseball team, earning three varsity letters from 2012 to 2014.

Reflecting on his own experiences, Gabe recalls attending SBART events during his high school years, making his new role especially meaningful.

“It’s an honor to join the Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table, an organization that has championed student-athletes in our community for over 40 years,” Gabe stated. “SBART’s values of discipline, teamwork, and integrity are principles I embrace both in my real estate career and in my personal life. I look forward to supporting its mission and helping shape the future of local youth athletics.”

A graduate of USC Marshall School of Business, Gabe serves as SBART’s Chief Financial Officer, where he provides leadership and ensures strong financial stewardship. His appointment underscores his commitment to community service alongside his successful real estate career.

Santa Barbara Athletic Round Table annually honors over 1,000 student-athletes, coaches, and teams, providing vital grants and recognition while fostering a spirit of excellence. With its unique volunteer-driven structure, every dollar donated directly benefits athletes, amplifying its impact on the Santa Barbara community.

SBART has celebrated and supported youth sports for over four decades. By honoring local athletes, providing financial grants to teams and organizations, and fostering a sense of community, SBART plays a vital role in shaping the lives of young people in Santa Barbara. Learn more at SBART.org.

To contact Gabe Grandcolas, or to learn more about how Knight Real Estate Group can assist with your real estate needs, visit KnightRealEstateGroup.com or call 805-450-4723.

