SANTA BARBARA, CA – December 3, 2024



Starting December 9, weather dependent, the City will begin a series of improvements on San Andres Street to make it safer and more accessible for everyone. These upgrades include repairing sidewalks, enhancing intersections, and repaving roads as part of the City Council-approved Westside and Lower West Neighborhoods Transportation Management Plan. Construction will take place in three phases (San Andres Street Construction Map):



Phase One: Sidewalk Repairs (Blue)

San Andres Street (from Canon Perdido to Micheltorena Streets)

Side streets: 600 and 700 blocks of Sola and Anapamu Streets, and the 700 block of Victoria Street and Micheltorena Street

Phase Two: Intersection Safety Upgrades (Red)

Improvements at the intersections of Anapamu, Victoria, and Sola Streets on San Andres Street will include:

Curb extensions to improve visibility and reduce crossing distances for pedestrians

Rapid flashing beacons to alert drivers to people using crosswalks

Crosswalk lighting to enhance safety during early mornings and evenings

Phase Three: Roadway Repaving and Lighting (Yellow and Orange)

Roadway replacement, including street repaving/restriping on the following streets: San Andres Street, from Canon Perdido to Micheltorena Streets Canon Perdido Street, from Marilla Avenue to Wentworth Avenue

Adding midblock lighting on San Andres Street (from Carrillo to Micheltorena Streets)



Construction is anticipated to be completed by March 2025.

This Project is funded through various sources, including the Measure A Safe Routes to School Program Grant, a Highway Safety Improvement Program Grant for intersection upgrades, and Measure C funds for sidewalk repairs and street repaving.

For more information about the safety enhancements, visit Westside and Lower West Neighborhoods Transportation Management Plan- SantaBarbaraCA.gov/WestsideNTMP.

Thank you for your patience as we work together to create safer streets for our community.