Santa Barbara Public Library Local Author Book Festival

Santa Barbara, CA – December 3, 2024

The Santa Barbara Public Library (SBPL) invites readers, book lovers, and holiday shoppers to our annual Local Author Festival. This year’s theme is “Books Make Great Gifts, Shop Local!” The festival will feature 40 local authors who will sell and sign books, network with attendees, and answer questions. Authors will read excerpts from their work in a “book karaoke” format. Additionally, SBPL will host a crafting table for kids and families.

“Writing is a solitary act,” said one of last year’s participants. “Meeting other local authors and creating meaningful connections has helped me feel a part of the writing community.”

Local Author Book Festival

Sunday, December 8, 2024

2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Michael Towbes Library Plaza (40 East Anapamu St)

Friends of the Santa Barbara Public Library will be on hand to provide free gift wrapping for books purchased. Participants can also support one of our local eateries–Mony’s Food Truck will be stationed on the Lower Plaza.

If you haven’t yet experienced the Michael Towbes Library Plaza, this is a perfect opportunity to visit the heart of Santa Barbara’s Cultural Arts District, meet local authors, and purchase the next good read for that special someone in your life.

For more information, visit Santa Barbara Public Library Local Author Festival.