Candle Bar 111 is Opening in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone!

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – Candle Bar 111, a new candle-pouring bar and retail shop, is excited to open its doors in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone on Saturday, December 7th, 2024. This one-of-a-kind space invites you to explore your creativity and enjoy the process of making custom candles while shopping for unique, handcrafted gifts.

Candle Bar 111 comes from the heart of local maker Lindsay Gould, the founder of Golden Arrow Goods, known for its luxurious, hand-poured candles and artisan products. Inspired by the success of her first venture, Lindsay wanted to create a space where people could not only shop but also experience the joy of candle-making in a fun, welcoming environment.

Here’s what to expect on opening day:

10% Off Retail Purchases (excluding gift cards)

(excluding gift cards) Free Mini Soap with every purchase (while supplies last)

with every purchase (while supplies last) Raffle Entry : Every retail purchase enters you to win a candle-pouring session for two

: Every retail purchase enters you to win a candle-pouring session for two Custom Candle Creation: Design your own for $35 – pick a vessel and up to two fragrances, and we’ll pour it for you!

There will be light bites and refreshments to enjoy while you shop and create. Whether you’re a local or just visiting, Candle Bar 111 is the perfect place to find holiday gifts, explore unique fragrances, and make something truly your own.

Candle Bar 111 will offer daily candle-pouring sessions at set times, where guests can reserve a spot to create their own custom candles in a guided, interactive setting. Spots are limited, so early reservations are encouraged.

“Starting Candle Bar 111 felt like the next natural step,” says Lindsay. “Golden Arrow Goods has always been about quality and creativity, and now we get to share that in a whole new way. I’m so excited to open this space just in time for the holidays!”

Grand Opening Details:

📅 Date: Saturday, December 7th, 2024

📍 Location: 111 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA

⏰ Time: 12pm – 7pm

Candle Bar 111 will also host private events, monthly refill days, and feature Golden Arrow Goods’ signature candles, soaps, and other handcrafted items.

For more details, visit candlebar111.com or follow @candlebar111 on Instagram for updates and inspiration.

About Candle Bar 111

Candle Bar 111 is a candle-pouring bar and retail shop located in Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone. Created by the founder of Golden Arrow Goods, it’s a place where people can shop for high-quality handcrafted candles and gifts or dive into the art of making their own custom creations.