Give Yourself the Gift of a LEAD Goleta Academy Experience

GOLETA, CA, December 4, 2024 –This holiday season, do something for yourself. Give yourself the gift of being informed and sign up for the City of Goleta’s award-winning LEAD Goleta Community Academy offered in English with simultaneous Spanish interpretation. LEAD stands for Learn, Empower, Advocate and Discuss and is open to all community members; high school and college students are strongly encouraged to apply. You will thank yourself for taking this free six-week class which will give you a first-hand look at how the City of Goleta is run, in a small, intimate setting of 30 participants. Space is filling up, don’t wait – reserve your spot now.

Throughout the six weeks, you will:

Meet City Council members, department heads and city staff.

Learn how decisions are made, how funds are allocated and how city departments function.

Gain comprehensive overviews of city departments, programs and services.

Participate in interactive activities.

Visit various city facilities.

Become a well-informed, involved community member.

Watch our video promo in English or Spanish to learn more.

Gareth Kelly, a 2024 LEAD Goleta graduate said, “I joined the LEAD Goleta Academy to learn more about our city and how it all works. The experience was both eye-opening and rewarding. Even though Goleta is still a young city it’s clear it has an amazing group of staff and leaders who care about the city, its people, and its natural and open spaces – things that also matter to me. Learning about what goes into running a city has been fascinating, and I would recommend the LEAD Goleta Academy to everyone.”

Myah Mashhadialireza, another 2024 LEAD Goleta graduate said, The LEAD program was exceptional! I’ve learned a lot about how Goleta operates behind the scenes, the projects they work on and the people that make it happen.”

See for yourself why this program is so special by watching a video recap of our 2024 LEAD Goleta Community Academy.

Space is limited – apply now. You must be able to attend all six classes to participate. Most classes will be held in City Hall Council Chambers located at 130 Cremona Drive with the exception of two classes that will be at the Goleta Valley Library and Goleta Community Center. Priority is given to Goleta residents, but the program is open to any resident of Santa Barbara County.

We can’t wait to meet our 2025 LEAD Goleta class! For more information and to apply, go to www.CityofGoleta.org/LEADGoleta.