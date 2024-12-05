Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) – The County of Santa Barbara Legislative Program Committee has drafted a 2025 platform of prioritized legislative principles, specific issues, projects and programs that warrant targeted advocacy, funding requests, and/or legislation by the County. Public review and input on the 2025 draft Legislative Platform are welcome prior to December 13, 2024. The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to review and approve the 2025 Legislative Platform at the January 7, 2025 Board of Supervisors Meeting.

Established in 1991, the Legislative Program Committee is an advisory body to the Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors. A dynamic program of County sponsored legislative actions is developed and tracked by the Committee with the assistance of County departments and legislative advocates in Washington, D.C. and Sacramento. The Committee meets almost monthly and public comment is welcome. Each year, the Committee drafts a proposed Legislative Platform that is recommended to the Board of Supervisors for subsequent review and approval.

Once the Legislative Platform is adopted by the Board, a variety of advocacy strategies are used to advance the identified principles and Legislative Platform Planks. Pending legislation of interest to Santa Barbara County is tracked and updates of the status are provided continuously by State and Federal legislative advocates to the Legislative Program Committee and the Board of Supervisors.

The draft platform is available on the County Executive Office website:

https://www.countyofsb.org/asset/bd45d15d-efed-427c-823f-d55871ac1036

If you wish to provide input on the legislative platform, please contact and send your comments to Brittany Odermann by email at bodermann@countyofsb.org by Friday December 13, 2024.