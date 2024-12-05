Meech

Credit: Courtesy

Meech is a ten-month-old black Cane Corso male dog who weighs approximately 76 lbs and is available for adoption at the Lompoc Animal Center. Meech is an energetic and intelligent puppy. Staff says Meech is treat-motivated and eager to learn. Meech has already learned how to sit and has some basic obedience training. Meech’s adoption fees include his neuter, microchip, vaccinations, flea treatment, and health/wellness exam.

The Lompoc division of Santa Barbara County Animal Services is located at 1501 West Central in Lompoc. Stop by between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday or call (833) 422-8413 for more information about available animals throughout the County. The friendly staff will be happy to assist you. Are you looking for a different type of pet? Visit https://countyofsb.org/phd/animal/petsearch.sbc to see all of the local adoptable animals.

Want to help but need more time to commit? Our adoptable animals, even those too young to adopt, are available for fostering. Visit https://www.countyofsb.org/1416/Foster to apply.

To learn more about CAPA, a non-profit organization committed to supporting the medical and behavioral needs of the animals in the Lompoc Valley, and our partnership with the Santa Barbara County Animal Services, follow us on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/CapaofLompoc or visit CAPA’s website at www.LompocCAPA.org for the shelter wish list, information on how to become a volunteer and donation opportunities.

Pippy

Credit: Courtesy

Pippy will be your sunshine in the rain, your safe harbor in stormy seas, and your lighthouse, guiding you back home when all you can see is darkness.

This lovely 12-year-old Labrador Retriever mix is a shining example of love, loyalty, and grace. She is fully housetrained, very calm, and great with pretty much everyone (including people, cats, and other dogs.) She is such a sweet girl and so eager to find a family who will love her just as much as she loves them.

If you are ready to add a fabulous member to your family, Pippy is eager to meet you! She is available by appointment at both our Santa Barbara and Santa Maria campuses. Call us at (805) 964-4777 ext. 310 to schedule your meet-and-greet with this wonderful dog!

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.