Sheriff’s Office Welcomes Five New Sheriff’s Deputies

Santa Barbara, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office welcomed five new Sheriff’s Deputies and congratulated them upon their graduation form the Allan Hancock College Basic Law Enforcement Academy. The class of 26 recruits completed a comprehensive 22-week course program in California Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST), with 862-hours of course instruction. Some of the academy instruction included communication skills, report writing, laws of arrest, search and seizure, firearms, ethics, investigation procedures, patrol techniques, arrest and control, physical training, CPR/First Aid, and emergency vehicle operations.

Just before the graduation ceremony, Sheriff Brown led a swearing-in ceremony where he welcomed new deputies; Hector Andrade Jr., Joshua Janecek, Jack Sevier, Melvin Stovall IV, and Christopher Yu. The ceremony, which marks a beginning milestone in each deputies’ career, was shared with their close family members and included a badge pinning ceremony where recruits have their badges pinned on their uniforms by their mothers, fathers, and significant others. This shared moment marks the culmination of over six months of hard work by the recruit and unwavering support from the family members who stood by them.

During the graduation ceremony, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Deputy Sevier was honored with the Emergency Vehicle Operations Course Award for demonstrating the best defensive driving skills.

If you are interested in career in law enforcement or know someone who is, please visit our website at SBSheriff.org to apply.