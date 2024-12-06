U.S. 101 Gaviota-Nojoqui/Gaviota State Roadside Rest Area Project Updates

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – The northbound Gaviota Rest Area is currently closed so Caltrans can remove and replace nearby concrete barrier and perform mechanical and sidewalk repairs. The southbound Gaviota Rest Area will be closed beginning Friday, December 6 to allow Caltrans to reconstruct the concrete barrier and complete the replacement of pumps. Both north and southbound Gaviota Rest Areas are expected to reopen on Friday, December 20.

There will be a traffic switch on a two-mile segment of both northbound and southbound US 101 between Gaviota State Park to one-half mile north of the State Route 1/US 101 Overcrossing beginning Monday, December 16 to continue an ongoing concrete barrier replacement operation on US 101. One lane in both directions will remain open during construction.

This segment of US 101 will reopen to two lanes in both the northbound and southbound directions by Wednesday, December 18 in advance of the holiday travel period.

A one-mile segment of the southbound US 101 between the Gaviota Rest Area and 1/101 Overcrossing will be reduced to one lane to allow for barrier and guard rail work on the outside shoulder in this area.

This US 101 traffic switch allows Caltrans to continue the grinding and paving of roughly six miles of US 101 in addition to the reconstruction of shoulders, placement of High Friction Surface Treatment and the installation of new guardrails and median concrete barriers in the Gaviota/Nojoqui areas.

The contractor for this $50 million project is CalPortland Construction of Santa Maria, CA. Construction is expected to be complete by Summer of 2025.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/