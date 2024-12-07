NOAA Seeks Public Input on Eight Potential Sites for Fish Farms in Santa Barbara Channel

The Santa Barbara Channel is prime real estate for new fish farms. But it may mean negative consequences for their underwater neighbors.

Right now, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA) is looking for public input on potential new sites for different types of fish farming, or aquaculture, nationwide. Eight of those potential sites — called Aquaculture Opportunity Areas (AOAs) — are in the channel, ranging in size from 500 to 2,000 acres.

These proposed AOAs led to protests last year, with Santa Barbara–based environmentalists fearing the polluting, destructive effects of finfish farming (think farm-raised salmon, which must be dyed pink to look like those in the wild, and which are more prone to sores, disease, and disfiguration).

Finfish farms can harm both the farmed fish themselves and surrounding marine life — they pose a major risk to native fish populations, create underwater “dead zones” deprived of oxygen, and entangle marine mammals, according to Katie Davis, chair of the Santa Barbara-Ventura Sierra Club.

“Developing fish farms off the coast of Santa Barbara is an ecological disaster just waiting to happen,” Davis said during a protest last year.

Fishermen protested too, expressing concern that industrial aquaculture may take up valuable space and out-compete small businesses and local fishermen that rely on the channel to put food on the plates of both their own families and others.

However, NOAA says that new, commercial aquaculture operations could be crucial in the face of climate change. They say that they want to ensure “responsible ocean stewardship” and emphasize that they invested in scientific products to support best management practices for AOAs.

“With climate change posing risks to America’s food security, aquaculture offers a pathway to grow climate resilience,” said NOAA Fisheries Assistant Administrator Janet Coit. “Identifying areas suitable for sustainable aquaculture is a forward-looking step toward strengthening climate-smart food systems.”

NOAA is considering 19 of these possible AOAs nationally, to be narrowed down to 10.

Just last month, NOAA Fisheries released two draft environmental impact statements to support the identification of proposed AOAs in Southern California — including the channel — and the Gulf of Mexico.

The draft impact statements consider multiple scenarios, including the potential impacts of seaweed and shellfish aquaculture (which are considered more sustainable) only, and the combined potential impacts of seaweed, shellfish, and finfish aquaculture.

But no matter what, all proposed aquaculture operations would still be required to undergo the full state and federal permitting processes before beginning construction, NOAA says.

The public is invited to review and submit comments on the draft environmental impact statements through February 20, 2025.

About the Public Comment Period

Both draft impact statements are open for public comment via the Federal Register through February 20, 2025. Virtual public listening sessions will be held for both Southern California and the Gulf of Mexico, where the public is welcome to provide comments. Comments received will be assessed and considered by NOAA Fisheries to prepare Final Programmatic Environmental Impact Statements (EIS) for both regions.

More information on the draft EIS for Southern California and the Gulf of Mexico is available on the NOAA website.