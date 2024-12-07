U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada Announces Expansion of CASA Program for Federal Defendants Eligible for Rehabilitation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

LOS ANGELES – United States Attorney Martin Estrada announced today the expansion of the Conviction and Sentence Alternatives (CASA) program, which is being made available to a wider group of defendants by an expansion of admission criteria to include defendants facing federal charges who have demonstrated an ability and willingness to make significant and meaningful changes to their lives.

Successful participants in the CASA program have their charges dismissed or receive a recommendation of a non-custodial sentence.

The CASA partners – which are comprised of the United States District Court, the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Federal Public Defender, and U.S. Probation and Pretrial Services – are expanding the program to admit applicants who can benefit from a rigorous, structured program regardless of whether they can demonstrate a substance use or mental health issue that contributed to the underlying federal offense. The expanded CASA admission criteria are posted to the United States Attorney’s Office public website, and prospective applicants are encouraged to refer to them.

“The CASA program enhances public safety by guiding low-level offenders through a rigorous rehabilitation program that will reduce recidivism,” said United States Attorney Martin Estrada. “This program has been a major success and a model for the nation, and I am grateful for the hard work of our CASA partners and participants who have brought positive change in their communities.”

“I am proud of CASA’s 12-year track record of success in assisting defendants to effectuate a positive trajectory in their lives without incarceration and applaud the U.S. Attorneys’ Office formal embrace of expanded admission criteria that accurately reflect CASA’s mission and objectives,” said Chief United States District Judge Dolly M. Gee of the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California.

“The Federal Public Defender’s Office looks forward to the expansion of CASA,” said Federal Public Defender Cuauhtemoc Ortega. “We will continue to advocate for applicants that are deserving and in need of the resources CASA can provide. Our office remains committed to work together with all the CASA partners to shepherd participants toward graduation and a successful future. CASA is living proof that alternatives to incarceration programs work and have an important role on our criminal justice system.”

The CASA program began in 2012 and there are now nearly 400 successful graduates. It is a collaborative, interagency program that enjoys support from the United States District Court, the United States Probation and Pretrial Services Office, the Federal Public Defender, and the United States Attorney’s Office. Each agency provides considerable resources to the program throughout the Central District of California – a seven-county area comprised of the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo.

CASA uses its resources and evidence-based practices to support participants in addressing substance use disorders, mental health challenges, negative peer associations, and other issues which may have contributed to the commitment of the charged federal crime. For suitable applicants, CASA provides an alternative to incarceration aimed at successfully re-integrating federal defendants into families, communities, employment, and a crime-free, drug-free lifestyle.

The CASA program includes bi-weekly court sessions, structured straining to help in planning and developing improved decision making, job and work application skills, and, when needed and directed, substance abuse treatment and mental health therapy.

The CASA program was initially modeled on state drug-court programs and the Central District of California’s successful Substance Abuse Treatment and Re-Entry (STAR) program. Over time, it was recognized that the CASA program could have utility beyond addressing substance use and mental health issues.