Jovany Lucatero Named Club Director of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County Lompoc Location

Lompoc, CA – The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jovany Lucatero as the new Lompoc Club Director. With a deep passion for youth development and years of dedicated service, Lucatero brings a wealth of experience and an inspiring vision to his new role.

Jovany previously served as Assistant Director at the Lompoc Club, where he was instrumental in fostering programs that empowered children to excel in sports, creative arts, and personal growth. Reflecting on his time at the Club, Jovany shares, “My favorite part about working at the Club is seeing the spark of creativity and passion when the kids are learning new skills in sports and creative arts.”

A former Club kid himself during his 8th-grade year, Jovany understands the transformative impact the Boys & Girls Clubs can have on a young person’s life. “Starting so late at the Club made me realize how much I had missed out on before joining,” he said. His personal journey fuels his commitment to creating an inclusive and inspiring environment for every child.

As the Lompoc Club Director, Jovany is eager to focus on continuous improvement to the Club’s culture while tailoring programs to address the unique needs of the community. “I look forward to hearing out our small-town needs and ensuring the Club remains a place where all kids feel supported, valued, and inspired to reach their full potential.”

Jovany’s leadership marks an exciting new chapter for the United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County. With his guidance, the Lompoc Club is poised to strengthen its legacy of empowering youth and fostering a sense of belonging within the community.

“I have no doubt that Jovany will take the Lompoc Club to a whole new level.” said Michael Baker, Chief Executive Officer of United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County.

For more information about our programs or to learn how to get involved, please visit www.unitedbg.org

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Club’s programming promotes academic success, good character and citizenship, and healthy lifestyles. More than 4,700 Clubs serve 4.6 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.

About the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County

The United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County serves over 3,600 youth in our communities. The Club’s mission is to enable all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. For more information about the United Boys & Girls Club of Santa Barbara County, visit www.unitedbg.org.