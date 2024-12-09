Statement: Adam Schiff on Serving as California’s Next United States Senator

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Washington, D.C. — Today, Adam Schiff was sworn in to serve as the next United States Senator from California. Schiff will now fulfill the rest of former Senator Dianne Feinstein’s term and issued the following statement after taking the oath of office:

“I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to serve all Californians as their next United States Senator. My family came to the Golden State when I was a child in the hope of finding a strong economy, safe neighborhoods, and good schools. And we found all that we could hope for in each of these respects.

“Today our state faces significant challenges in the form of a very high cost of living and incomes that have simply not kept pace. In the Senate, I will do everything I can to bring people together to tackle our housing crisis, create an economy that works for everyone, and bring down rising costs from health care to childcare.

“I will be a tireless advocate for Californians in every part of the state and work across the aisle to deliver on day one. California is the creative hub of the world with a tremendous resource in its brilliant, creative, and hardworking people, and a natural beauty that is the envy of the world. I will work with Democrats, Republicans, and Independents to help our state and our families succeed.

“At the same time, I will not shrink from my duty to defend our democracy and will vigorously protect the rights and freedoms of the American people and the people of California.

“I recognize that I stand on the shoulders of giants. Former Senator Dianne Feinstein leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of courage and effectiveness. Nobody can ever fill her immense shoes but I will continue to be inspired by her example. I am so thankful to Senator Barbara Boxer for believing in me, for her extraordinary environmental stewardship, and her own profound legacy in the Senate.

“And, of course, I am profoundly grateful to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, my mentor, friend – and the greatest Speaker of all time – for her support and encouragement at every step of my career in Congress. I am also grateful for Senator Alex Padilla’s friendship and look forward to continuing to collaborate closely with him on behalf of the people of our state. I also want to thank Senator Laphonza Butler for her impressive service. I look forward to what she accomplishes next.

“Finally, I want to thank my wife, Eve, our two beautiful children, and the loving encouragement of my parents, Ed and Sherrill Schiff, of beloved memory.

“The work ahead of us will not be easy – nothing worth doing ever is. But my promise is to work every day to deliver results, and make California’s future brighter for all of us in this Golden State.”