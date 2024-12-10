Celebrate Seed Diversity as Key to a Resilient Future at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden’s 12th Annual Conservation Symposium Held In-person and Online February 8

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, Calif. – December 10, 2024 – Santa Barbara Botanic Garden invites the public to explore the fascinating world of seeds at its 12th Annual Conservation Symposium, “Seeds of Change: Conservation Through Diversity,” on Saturday, February 8, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.Held at the Santa Barbara County Education Auditorium and live-streamed online, this interactive event highlights the remarkable role seeds play in restoring ecosystems, conserving endangered plants, and combating climate change. Through expert-led presentations, thought-provoking discussions, and opportunities to engage with conservation leaders, participants will discover how diverse, regionally adapted seed collections are critical to creating resilient, thriving ecosystems. This year’s symposium is presented by the Nakashima-Rennie Family and sponsored by S&S Seeds.

“Seeds are vessels of hope and resilience,” said Denise Knapp, Ph.D., Director of Conservation and Research at Santa Barbara Botanic Garden. “By collecting, producing, and safeguarding a rich diversity of seeds, we can secure a future where habitats recover, species endure, and ecosystems flourish.”

Registration for “Seeds of Change: Conservation Through Diversity” is required for both in person and online attendance. Admission is $40 for the public, and $15 for Garden Members and students. A catered lunch is included for in person attendees. Virtual attendance is free, but registration is required. Register at SBBotanicGarden.org/symposium-2025.

Honoring a Conservation Pioneer: Peggy Olwell

The symposium will also celebrate Peggy Olwell, the National Plant Conservation and Restoration Program lead for the Bureau of Land Management, as the recipient of the 2025 John C. Pritzlaff Conservation Award. With over 40 years of leadership in native plant conservation and restoration, Olwell’s keynote address will share the story of her journey to conserve native plant diversity and preserve seed for habitat restoration across the nation. “Peggy Olwell’s legacy reminds us that meaningful change is seeded in visionary leadership,” said Dr. Knapp. “Her work has laid the foundation for a nationwide movement towards seed-based native plant restoration.”

Featured Speakers: Leading Voices in Conservation

Including Olwell’s keynote, attendees will also hear from a dynamic lineup of other speakers, including:

Naomi S. Fraga, Ph.D. , Director of Conservation Programs, California Botanic Garden: highlighting the importance of collaborations for regional seed initiatives.

, Director of Conservation Programs, California Botanic Garden: highlighting the importance of collaborations for regional seed initiatives. Heather Schneider, Ph.D. , Senior Rare Plant Conservation Scientist, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden: discussing the Garden’s and its partners’ efforts to protect California’s rare plants via seed banking.

, Senior Rare Plant Conservation Scientist, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden: discussing the Garden’s and its partners’ efforts to protect California’s rare plants via seed banking. Amy Vandergast, Ph.D. , Supervisory Research Geneticist, U.S. Geological Survey: exploring how local genetics informs our biodiversity conservation strategies.

, Supervisory Research Geneticist, U.S. Geological Survey: exploring how local genetics informs our biodiversity conservation strategies. Antonio Sanchez , Nursery Manager, Santa Monica Mountains Fund: sharing the importance of indigenous knowledge and the need for a larger native seed supply.

, Nursery Manager, Santa Monica Mountains Fund: sharing the importance of indigenous knowledge and the need for a larger native seed supply. Tom Kaye, Ph.D. , Chief Scientist, Institute for Applied Ecology: celebrating the partnerships that are working to bridge the seed supply gap.

, Chief Scientist, Institute for Applied Ecology: celebrating the partnerships that are working to bridge the seed supply gap. Genevieve Arnold, Seed and Conservation Manager, Theodore Payne Foundation: highlighting how everyone can get involved to help achieve our regional restoration goals.

New Exhibit: “Seed: A Living Dream”

To complement the symposium, visitors can explore “Seeds: A Living Dream,” an art and science exhibit at the Garden’s Pritzlaff Conservation Center Gallery. Featuring large-scale ceramic seed sculptures by artist Rosie Brand and detailed paintings by La Colina Junior High School students, the exhibit celebrates the beauty and importance of seeds in a unique and captivating way. Open daily through April 6, 2025, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., free with Garden admission. To learn more and make a reservation, visit SBBotanicGarden.org/classes-events/seed-a-living-dream/.

“This exhibit is a testament to the awe-inspiring world of seeds,” said Kevin Spracher, the Garden’s Interpretation and Gallery Curator. “Through art and science, we’re inviting visitors to see seeds not just as vital tools for conservation but as symbols of life’s creativity and potential.”

About the Pritzlaff Award

Established in 2007, the Honorable John C. Pritzlaff Conservation Award recognizes conservation achievements in California and around the world. It honors the former Garden Trustee’s life-long commitment to conservation and serves to inspire others to understand the importance of conservation and take action.

Last year’s winner was world renowned botanist, lichenologist, and philanthropist Shirley C. Tucker who was recognized for her contributions towards understanding plant and lichen diversity in California and throughout the world. Other recent honorees include Kate Faulkner, formerly with the Channel Islands National Park (2023); Peter Schuyler, volunteer and philanthropist (2023); Baja California nonprofit organization Grupo de Ecología y Conservación de Islas (2023), Carla D’Antonio, Ph.D., professor and researcher at the University of California, Santa Barbara (2022); Richard Louv, author and co-founder of the Children & Nature Network (2020); and Gretchen Daily, Ph.D., Stanford professor and founder of the Natural Capital Project (2019). See a full list at SBBotanicGarden.org/conservation/our-honorees.

About Santa Barbara Botanic Garden

As the first botanic garden in the nation to focus exclusively on native plants, Santa Barbara Botanic Garden has dedicated nearly a century of work to better understand the relationship between plants and people. Growing from 13 acres in 1926 to today’s 78 acres, the grounds now include more than 5 miles of walking trails, an herbarium, a seed bank, research labs, a library, and a public native plant nursery. Amid the serene beauty of the Garden, teams of scientists, educators, and horticulturists remain committed to the original spirit of the organization’s founders — to conserve native plants and habitats to ensure they continue to support life on the planet and can be enjoyed for generations to come. For more information, visit SBBotanicGarden.org.